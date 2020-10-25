Transform Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 356.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $529,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 51.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $6,911,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 298,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,635,000 after purchasing an additional 60,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.85.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $189.25 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $195.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total transaction of $5,115,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $16,583,709.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total transaction of $18,346,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,220 shares of company stock valued at $46,148,114. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

