Transform Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,175,000 after acquiring an additional 291,943 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 669,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,452,000 after acquiring an additional 58,122 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 43,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,224,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,025,000 after acquiring an additional 18,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $139.56 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.72. The firm has a market cap of $192.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

