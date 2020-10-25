Transform Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 87.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,268,000 after acquiring an additional 233,397 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Booking by 419.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 323,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,763,000 after acquiring an additional 261,075 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 233,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Booking by 8.5% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 202,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Booking by 12.7% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,496,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. BidaskClub raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,060.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Booking from $2,080.00 to $2,120.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,850.39.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,823.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,755.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,657.60. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The company has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $23.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 20.04 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

