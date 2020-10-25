Transform Wealth LLC Buys 160 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,028 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,381,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,767,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,624,512,000 after acquiring an additional 219,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NIKE by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,195 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,847,672 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,259,714,000 after acquiring an additional 45,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,463,095 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $731,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

NIKE stock opened at $129.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.69 and a 200-day moving average of $103.05. The company has a market cap of $204.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $131.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 785,649 shares of company stock worth $97,741,803. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

