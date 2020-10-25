Transform Wealth LLC Buys 1,235 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 495.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

MO opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $51.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

