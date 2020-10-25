Transform Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 270.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth $165,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

CACC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.86.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $339.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $339.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.95. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $199.00 and a 52 week high of $539.00. The company has a current ratio of 21.20, a quick ratio of 21.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.36 by ($2.96). The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.72 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 30.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 34.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda J. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $1,026,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

