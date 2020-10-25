Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 81 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 66.9% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 160.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX stock opened at $171.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.35 and a 200-day moving average of $180.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.11.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

