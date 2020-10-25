TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has C$18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$17.50. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC downgraded TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James set a C$16.50 price target on TransAlta Renewables and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. AltaCorp Capital reissued a sector perform rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$17.25.

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$17.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a PE ratio of 44.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.35. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$10.82 and a 52 week high of C$18.25.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$112.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.8539488 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 237.36%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

