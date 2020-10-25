Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Updates Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.37-1.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6-2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.37-1.47 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $139.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $157.07.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.22.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,205.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $722,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,676 shares in the company, valued at $675,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,825 shares of company stock worth $25,257,904 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

