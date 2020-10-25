Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Updates Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.37-1.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6-2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.37-1.47 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $139.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $157.07.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,205.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $722,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,676 shares in the company, valued at $675,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,825 shares of company stock worth $25,257,904 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
