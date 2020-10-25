Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Analysts expect that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the lowest is $1.36. Tractor Supply posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $6.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.22.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $139.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $157.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.52.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $17,863,673.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,461,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,825 shares of company stock valued at $25,257,904. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 175,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,820,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $3,059,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $541,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

