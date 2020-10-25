Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2020 // Comments off

Analysts expect that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the lowest is $1.36. Tractor Supply posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $6.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.22.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $139.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $157.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.52.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $17,863,673.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,461,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,825 shares of company stock valued at $25,257,904. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 175,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,820,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $3,059,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $541,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.