TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCON. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.11. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark C. Wiggins purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,086.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 919,762 shares of company stock worth $2,173,345 over the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 88.9% during the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 125,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 59,001 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 326.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

