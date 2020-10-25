The Simply Good Foods (SMPL) to Release Earnings on Monday

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect The Simply Good Foods to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SMPL opened at $21.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.64. The Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, and Atkins Endulge brand names. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Earnings History for The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

