The Simply Good Foods (SMPL) to Release Earnings on Monday

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect The Simply Good Foods to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SMPL opened at $21.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.64. The Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, and Atkins Endulge brand names. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

