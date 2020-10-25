The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 7.4% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.70.

Shares of EL opened at $235.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $235.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.54, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.44.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $2,855,747.45. Also, major shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.61, for a total value of $3,465,760.00. Insiders have sold 372,567 shares of company stock worth $81,248,019 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

