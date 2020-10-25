The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.00-$15.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.72. The Boston Beer also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 14.00-15.00 EPS.

SAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $763.00.

NYSE:SAM opened at $1,091.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $884.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $672.96. The Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $290.02 and a 1-year high of $1,092.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.94 and a beta of 1.00.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Tara L. Heath sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,009.00, for a total value of $100,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.50, for a total value of $2,448,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,654 shares of company stock worth $67,077,411 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

