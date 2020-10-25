The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stake Lessened by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,285,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,026 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,631,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,881,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,583,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,578,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 410.9% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,199,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,312,000 after acquiring an additional 964,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $91.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.64 and its 200-day moving average is $95.45. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.92.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

