Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $162.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target raised by Truist from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a neutral rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $149.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.44 and its 200 day moving average is $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $137.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $155.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In other news, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $7,043,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,962,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ellen Barker sold 19,065 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $2,498,086.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,769.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,240 shares of company stock worth $24,454,298. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

