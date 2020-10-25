Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.38.

Shares of TER opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.13.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 10,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $953,810.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,639.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $440,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,321 shares of company stock valued at $6,901,843 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 1,028.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

