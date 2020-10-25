Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Earns “Hold” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their hold rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Charter Equity restated a buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Danske upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.44. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3,348.2% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 42,824 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.