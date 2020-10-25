Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $9.86 Per Share (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Teledyne Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $9.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.81. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.25 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.85 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share.

TDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.33.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $340.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $319.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.76. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $195.34 and a 52 week high of $398.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 51.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 61.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

