TD Securities Raises CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $86.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CSX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays raised CSX from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.48.

Shares of CSX opened at $81.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.14 and its 200-day moving average is $71.41.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CSX will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

In other news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,729,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,537,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CSX by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,281 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in CSX by 114.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,167,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,649 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 21.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,653,000 after acquiring an additional 692,040 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $33,577,000. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

