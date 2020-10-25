TCF Financial (TCF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect TCF Financial to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $511.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect TCF Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TCF stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

In related news, EVP William S. Henak sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $574,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,354.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TCF shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

