Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 18,569 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,095,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $115.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.72. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $123.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $5,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 469,599 shares of company stock worth $51,004,143 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, September 21st. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.13.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

