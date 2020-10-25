T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 69,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. CWH Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $285,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 35,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $148.10 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.54.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $13,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 366,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,221,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $1,432,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,400. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.58.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

