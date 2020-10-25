SVB Leerink Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the healthcare product maker will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.25. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.18.

Shares of ABT opened at $107.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $114.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $190.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 205,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $374,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,877.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $3,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,128 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

