Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $221.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $227.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.47.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.50.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

