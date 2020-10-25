Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 13.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $221.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $227.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.47.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.50.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

