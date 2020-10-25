Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HNDL) Trading 0.1% Higher

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HNDL) shares traded up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.77 and last traded at $24.74. 56,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 23,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.21.

