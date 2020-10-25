Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stora Enso Oyj in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $17.12.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.