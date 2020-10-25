Standard Life Aberdeen plc Trims Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 765,240 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 65,581 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.05% of General Motors worth $22,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in General Motors by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in General Motors by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,280,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,604,000 after purchasing an additional 231,885 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,955 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in General Motors by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,864,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $80,301,000 after purchasing an additional 958,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in General Motors by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,224 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $293,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

