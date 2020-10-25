Standard Life Aberdeen plc Trims Position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166,859 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.35% of Duke Realty worth $48,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.36.

In related news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 31,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $1,233,915.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 5,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $227,697.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. Duke Realty Corp has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $40.84. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.35.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $226.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.54 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 39.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

