Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 79,377 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,377 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.37% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $41,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 25.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 17.4% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 33,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 24.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 18.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.46. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $77.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.27.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is 65.55%.

In other news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 17,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $1,186,629.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,802,185.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

