Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 74,896 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74,896 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $49,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $60.79 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day moving average of $71.80. The firm has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a PE ratio of -253.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Maxim Group raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.43.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

