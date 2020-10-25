Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 73,011 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 20.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 279,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,011 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $62,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $2,809,000. Crossvault Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $277,000. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $239.53 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $243.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,668 shares of company stock worth $5,435,047 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.08.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

