Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 530,022 Shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,178,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530,022 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in BJs Wholesale Club were worth $48,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 51.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $42,000.

BJ opened at $39.07 on Friday. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.78.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17,420.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BJ. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BJs Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.95.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, SVP William C. Werner sold 47,031 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $2,185,060.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,882,016.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 218,220 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $9,586,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 716,349 shares of company stock valued at $30,286,895. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

