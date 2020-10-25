Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 49,637 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 49,637 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.06% of CVS Health worth $48,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

NYSE:CVS opened at $60.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.33.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

