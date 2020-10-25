Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 418,932 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,133,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 418,932 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $25,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 58.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 377.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 43.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $7.63 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.12.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

