Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 31,767 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,639 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 31,767 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $51,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,871,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after buying an additional 711,755 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in FedEx by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $191,926,000 after buying an additional 409,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FedEx by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $299,953,000 after buying an additional 393,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in FedEx by 882.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,898 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,380,000 after buying an additional 303,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $283.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.89 and a 200 day moving average of $175.76. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $293.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.60.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $192,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,189.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $1,446,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,190 shares of company stock valued at $22,433,860. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

