Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 314,340 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,680,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 314,340 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $98,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,551,162,000 after purchasing an additional 830,299 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Pfizer by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,702,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,204,000 after purchasing an additional 321,613 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $297,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,955,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 143,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 63,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average is $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $212.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.81.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.