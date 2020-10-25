Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 25,654 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,654 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $22,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,554 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 30.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $69.90. The firm has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

