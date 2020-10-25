Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 21,749 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,749 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $341,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6,302.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $798,166,000 after acquiring an additional 585,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after acquiring an additional 340,937 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 101.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $930,532,000 after acquiring an additional 337,121 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,895.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,095,000 after acquiring an additional 225,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 39.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 500,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $630,454,000 after acquiring an additional 141,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,714.70.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,641.00 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,733.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,514.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,452.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.