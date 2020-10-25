Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 21,385 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 657,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,385 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $19,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.37.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.