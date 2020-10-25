Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 18,790 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,790 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $20,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $44,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 86.3% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15,650.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $47,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

NASDAQ ADP opened at $149.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.17.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.67.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.