Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 184,404 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419,239 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 184,404 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.78% of Paylocity worth $67,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,412,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,892,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 355.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,509,000 after buying an additional 40,161 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCTY stock opened at $190.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.49, a P/E/G ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $66.98 and a 1 year high of $196.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.55 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total value of $2,646,372.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 790,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,494,282.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.84, for a total transaction of $247,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,965.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,205 shares of company stock valued at $25,683,595. 37.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Paylocity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.94.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

