Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 17,296 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,296 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $21,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BofA Securities cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,957.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MMC opened at $113.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.83. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $120.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

