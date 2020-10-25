Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 157,135 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 965,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 157,135 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.23% of Welltower worth $53,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 89.5% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $92.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.84.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.