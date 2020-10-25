Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 125,057 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,390,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 125,057 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.7% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $625,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Facebook by 6,224.9% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after buying an additional 3,897,184 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Facebook by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after buying an additional 2,431,190 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Facebook by 16.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,362,292,000 after buying an additional 2,110,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Facebook by 108.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,792 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $45,543.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,269.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,255 shares of company stock valued at $9,484,634 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.50.

FB opened at $284.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.00. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

