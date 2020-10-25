Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 11,940 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,940 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $21,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 35.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $39,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 113.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 169.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $396.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.85.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $265.00 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.60 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $277.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.