Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 509,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,535 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $61,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 73,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 34,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.60. The stock has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 10.53%. International Business Machines’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

In related news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,831.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.