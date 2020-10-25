Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Position in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its position in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 44,484 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Globant were worth $54,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth $203,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 422.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

GLOB stock opened at $197.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.23. Globant SA has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $201.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 144.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $182.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.60 million. Globant had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Globant SA will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Globant from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Itau BBA Securities raised Globant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globant from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Globant from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

