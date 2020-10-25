Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 788,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 138,863 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.10% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $50,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,536,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,265 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter worth approximately $262,033,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 39.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,111,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,094,000 after purchasing an additional 883,205 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 146.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 28.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,410,000 after purchasing an additional 496,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM opened at $60.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.24.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.69.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $356,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,566,152.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,291 shares of company stock worth $3,534,734. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

